GTTC intake doubled to 6,050 in Karnataka with 100% job guarantee for students

BENGALURU: With 100% recruitment happening in the Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC), student intake has been increased from 3,100 to 6,050 and more than 5,700 students have enrolled for various courses. As per data provided by GTTC in Bengaluru, in 2023-24, the total intake was 3,100 and number of admissions was 2,669. In 2024-25, the total intake was 5,390 and admissions were 3,687. In 2025-26, the total intake is 6,050 versus admissions of 5,729.

Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Dr Sharan Prakash R Patil told TNIE, “Students learn hands-on skills required for industries – 90 per cent of the curriculum involves practical training and only 10 per cent is theory. Therefore, this year, we have increased the intake. One reason behind more students opting for these courses is that those who pass SSLC exams can take up these courses and there is job guarantee for students as most automobile companies, even those outside Karnataka, offer them jobs.”

He added, “Diploma in various disciplines including Tool and Die Making, Mechatronics, Precision Manufacturing, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics and Communication are in high demand. We also have diploma in AI and ML at seven GTTC centres in the state and Automation and Robotics in six centres.”

Currently, there are 32 GTTCs in Karnataka and the department is planning to set up new GTTCs in Raichur, Sindhanur, Madhugiri, Kampli, Sandur, Indi and other places.

New initiatives to up employability

In order to promote ethical placement of skilled talent from GTTC in other countries, the state-run GTTC recently signed an MoU with Workinitiatives, an Australian firm. This partnership will connect Karnataka’s professionals, tradespeople and community workers with Australian employers, focusing on sectors like construction and advanced manufacturing and technology.