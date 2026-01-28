Karnataka Assembly proceedings delayed as Congress skips House to protest VB-G RAM G Act

BENGALURU: The Assembly session that was to begin at 10 am on Tuesday commenced only past 12 noon in the absence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and at least 10 ministers. Reason: They were participating in a protest organised by the Congress against the VB-G RAM G Act, which has replaced MGNREGA. As a result, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda answered the questions on behalf of the CM, Deputy CM and ministers. Several Congress MLAs, whose questions were listed to be taken up, were also absent.

Speaker UT Khader began the day’s proceedings by reading out a congratulatory message for the eight Padma awardees from Karnataka. However, no government representative was present to formally congratulate the winners. After Opposition members insisted, the Speaker took the attendance of ministers who were to be present in the House and read out the names of the ministers— KH Muniyappa, KJ George, Dinesh Gundurao, Dr HC Mahadevappa, Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Eshwar B Khandre, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Laxmi Hebbalkar, and MC Sudhakar. Except for Byregowda, the others were absent.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil were also present. Opposition members reminded Khader about his decision in the recent Business Advisory Committee meeting. Replying, Speaker Khader said that he had told the ministers that if they are punctual, the MLAs will also be on time.