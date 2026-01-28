Karnataka HC rejects former minister Vinay R Kulkarni’s bail in 2016 Dharwad murder case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail petition of former minister

Vinay R Kulkarni. He was arrested in connection with the murder of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat member Yogish Goudar in 2016. The CBI had filed the charge sheet.

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav rejected Kulkarni’s bail petition while keeping open all contentions raised by bim. “It is made clear that the court has not recorded any finding regarding the merits of the claim and has merely disposed of the petition, holding that the petitioner is required to have approached the Apex Court itself,” the judge observed.

The court noted that the ground of “change in circumstances” may be a ground for reconsideration of an order rejecting bail, but would be of no avail where the bail is cancelled for violation of conditions imposed. When the bail granted is cancelled for violation of bail conditions, the accused essentially disentitles himself from seeking the exercise of judicial discretion subsequently. The subsequent events nearing the completion of the examination of witnesses are of no relevance, the court said.

The court stated that when the apex court has cancelled the bail on the ground of violation of conditions without reserving liberty, it would be against judicial propriety for any other court to reconsider and grant bail.