Karnataka Opposition protests alleged insult to Governor, demands CBI probe into excise scam

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP and JDS legislators on Tuesday staged a demonstration near the Gandhi statue on Vidhana Soudha premises to protest against Congress legislators allegedly insulting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot during the joint session of the state legislature, and also demanded a probe by the CBI into the alleged Rs 6,000 crore scam in the Excise Department.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra said the probe into the excise scam should be handed over to the CBI, or it should be investigated by a judge of the High Court. Vijayendra said even the name of the excise minister is being mentioned in the excise scam, and names of the minister’s family members are also surfacing. Despite this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is not allowing discussion on the issue in the Assembly, the BJP leader alleged.

He alleged that liquor is being sold even in grocery shops in rural areas, and in the last two-and-a-half years, the government has increased excise targets by 35 % to fill the treasury and to fund the guarantee schemes. It has become impossible for excise department officials to get postings without paying crores of rupees in bribes, he alleged. Instead of public welfare, the CM is repeatedly talking about guarantees and destroying the lives of poor rural families, Vijayendra said.