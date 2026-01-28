Only 48 of 1,929 e-khatas by Mandya panchayat legal

BENGALURU: A report submitted by the Mandya Tahsildar to Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa disclosed that only 48 e-khatas of 1,929 e-khatas made between 2021 and 2025 by Induvalu Gram Panchayat were legal, accounting for less than 3 per cent, with the remaining 1,881 e-khatas being termed illegal.

In all 1,881 e-khata files, there are only copies of 9 and 11A forms issued by the panchayats, but no documents were available in support of the registration of e-khatas, which is mandatory as per the state government circular.

Justice Veerappa directed the executive officer of Mandya Taluk Panchayat to bring the matter to the notice of the chief executive officer of Mandya Zilla Panchayat, who in turn should initiate disciplinary proceedings against errant panchayat development officers (PDOs) of Induvalu Gram Panchayat, executive officers (EOs) of Mandya Taluk Panchayat and other officials who worked in the relevant period for issuing e-khatas without adhering to the law.

"The ZP CEO and EO should open their eyes to how such irregularities are committed by officials and the state of affairs of Induvalu Gram Panchayat," the Upa Lokayukta stated while adjourning the hearing to February 16.

The e-khata files were missing from Induvalu GP office, and were traced following suo motu cognisance of the issue by the Upa Lokayukta.

No records produced

Upa Lokayukta noted that the Deputy Tahsdilar and Executive Officer of Mandya Taluk Panchayat have not produced any documents showing the removal of illegal encroachment of government lands bearing Sy No 26, 187 and 193 of Kiranguru village of Mandya, except standing like mute spectators during their appearance for hearing of the case. The tahsildar remained absent. The deputy tahsidlar, who was present, sought time to clear the encroachment.

Therefore, the Upa Lokayukta passed the order to send a copy of the order to the Commissioner for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Chief Executive Officer of Mandya ZP to take action against erring officials, in accordance with the law.