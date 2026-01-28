Ponnanna sparks uproar in Assembly, says Governor has no discretion to change govt speech

BENGALURU: AMID objections from BJP legislators, Congress MLA AS Ponnanna on Tuesday criticised Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, saying the latter did not have the discretion to omit anything from the speech prepared by the government in the address to the joint session of the legislature.

Speaking on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address in the Assembly, Ponnanna, who is also the legal advisor to the chief minister, cited a 1969 incident from West Bengal, where the then governor had skipped two paragraphs of the speech and the issue was discussed in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier, the House witnessed chaos as BJP members, including senior BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar, protested saying that Ponnanna was not sticking to the motion of thanks, but was using his speech to criticise the governor.

When Ponnanna alleged that the governor did not wait for the national anthem, Suresh Kumar said, “Ponnanna is supposed to make a speech thanking the governor for his speech. But, he is accusing the governor of not addressing the legislature.”