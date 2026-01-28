Siddaramaiah loses cool as Congress workers chant 'DK, DK' at MGNREGA protest

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday lost his cool as Congress workers chanted “DK, DK” just before he could begin his address at a protest organised by Congress against the Union Government’s move, replacing the MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G.

As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah walked towards the lectern, party workers started the chants, hailing Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. He asked them to sit down, but when the chants only grew louder, he asked angrily, “Who are those shouting DK, DK?”

Party leader GC Chandrashekar pointed towards Youth Congress leaders and told them to behave. “We know who you are. The chief minister is going to address, listen to him.”

The CM then addressed the workers and appealed to them to take the protest to districts, taluks and panchayats. He said the protest should be intensified and continued till the Centre restores MGNREGA.