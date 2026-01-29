Birdwatchers delighted to spot rare brown rock chat in Hampi

HAMPI/HOSAPETE: In a development that has excited bird watchers and conservationists alike, a rare brown rock chat, a bird species largely confined to North and Central India has been spotted in the historic landscape of Hampi. The sighting is considered significant as the species has been recorded, making its presence in Hampi an unusual and noteworthy event.

The bird was observed during a bird watching session conducted in Hampi under the guidance of environmentalist Pompayya Swamy Malemath, along with a bird watching team. The brown rock chat was seen darting swiftly amid the ancient stone structures near the Achyutaraya Temple complex, blending seamlessly with the rocky terrain that characterises the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Photographer Sabyasachi Roy managed to capture clear images of the bird, providing valuable documentation of the rare sighting.

Experts note that the brown rock chat prefers habitats such as old buildings, ruins and heritage structures, which closely resemble its natural rocky surroundings. Hampi’s centuries-old monuments and boulder-strewn landscape appear to offer an ideal environment for the species. Earlier, Pompayya Malemath had reported a sighting of the bird near the Itagi Mahadeva Temple in Koppal district, while bird photographer Ramesh Desai had documented.

What has further added to the excitement is the possibility that the species may have established itself in the region.