CM Siddaramaiah plans to extend legislative session by two days to discuss MGNREGA

BENGALURU: CM Siddaramaiah on Wednesday proposed extending the special session of joint legislature by two days —February 1 and 2— to discuss the Centre repealing MGNREGA, and replacing it with VB-G RAM G. Chairing Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, he said the issue is likely to be discussed at Business Advisory Committee on Saturday, and official clearance sought.

This is because the debate on motion of thanks on the Governor’s address will continue for a day or two, and the CM will give his reply on January 31. The session was originally scheduled to be held from January 22 to 31. Post debate, the government plans to pass a resolution demanding the Centre repeal VB-G RAM G and reinstate MGNREGA.

MLCs appealed to the CM to provide them grants on par with MLAs for development works. Under the CM Infrastructure Development Programme, the CM has sanctioned Rs 50 crore each to Congress MLAs, and Rs 25 crore to Opposition MLAs. The MLCs appealed for at least Rs 25crore, sources said. Some MLAs raised the issue of reservation for the rural local body polls and sought amendments to ensure the victory of Congress candidates, but the CM said changes cannot be made as reservation is fixed. Siddaramiah said he will present the budget in March.