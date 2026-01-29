Congress workers miffed as board, corporation chiefs likely to continue

BENGALURU: Congress workers are unhappy with the party-run state government on Wednesday signalling a status quo in key political appointments, announcing that the incumbent chairmen and members of boards and corporations will continue until further notice, sources said.

Many Congress workers who were patiently waiting after they were ignored in the previous round said they would take it up with the party leadership.

Sources said the decision is closely linked to the Congress leadership in the state failing to secure clearance from the party’s central leadership for a cabinet reshuffle. The government treading cautiously to avoid triggering internal unrest.

There had been serious discussions within the government about inducting eight to ten new faces into the Cabinet – dropping an equal number of underperforming ministers – especially as the government has crossed the halfway mark of its term. However, with the prospect of the return of the two dropped ministers – KN Rajanna and B Nagendra – appearing dim, the leadership was reportedly considering bringing in at least two new ministers in their place, the sources said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, they said, had pushed for a reshuffle before the presentation of the State Budget, but the party high command is yet to give permission. “The same team is likely to continue at least till May or June,” a senior member of the party said without wishing to be named.

The decision to retain the incumbent chairmen of boards and corporations is also being driven by political caution, the sources said, adding that there is a fear that replacing them, without a cabinet reshuffle, could turn outgoing chairmen into strong ministerial aspirants. “If they are not accommodated in the ministry, there is apprehension that they could turn rebellious,” a source said.

The Congress might accommodate many of those upset in the upcoming ZPTP polls in the upcoming civic polls, they said. For now, the government appears to be opting for stability over confrontation, even as speculation around a cabinet reshuffle continues to simmer within the ruling party.