Justice in tax sharing: Karnataka hopes to get its due from 16th Finance Commission

The 16th Finance Commission, chaired by Dr Arvind Panagariya, visited various States from 2023 onwards, held discussions, received representations, and submitted its report to the Hon’ble President on November 17, 2025. Under Article 280 of the Constitution, the President constitutes the Finance Commission.

The Commission is mandated to recommend to the President, who is the head of the federal structure, the formulas for distribution of total tax revenues collected by the Union among the States. In addition, it is required to make recommendations regarding grants to States under centrally sponsored schemes; grants to rural and urban local bodies; grants for health and disaster management; and any other matters related to sound financial management as referred to it by the President.

It is expected that this report will be released on the first day of the Budget session. The 16th Finance Commission has assumed far greater significance than previous commissions. This is because the injustice meted out by the 15th Finance Commission and the Union Government to progressive States has severely weakened the economic condition of most States in the country.

The very foundation of fiscal discipline in major States has been eroded. Even when we examine Karnataka’s economic position, it is evident that compared to the 14th Finance Commission, the 15th Finance Commission reduced our tax share by 23% directly. Some economically ill-informed individuals fail to understand this and indulge in baseless arguments. The 14th Finance Commission had allocated 4.71% to Karnataka, whereas the 15th Finance Commission reduced it drastically to 3.64%, amounting to a grave injustice.