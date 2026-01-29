Karnataka govt tapping phones in Governor’s office, charges BJP

BENGALURU: THE Opposition BJP on Wednesday accused the State Government of tapping the phones of Lok Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan) and the RSS state headquarters (Keshava Krupa) and sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The allegations by the BJP came in response to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil’s recent statement in the Assembly, in which he alleged that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was receiving directives from leaders in Delhi and that this was the reason he left the Assembly Hall without making the customary address.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka recalled that the Ramakrishna Hegde government in the past had collapsed over phone-tapping allegations and asked the present government to be more cautious.

Patil, however, said that he had made the allegations last week, but there was no response from the Union Government denying it.

During the heated debate on Wednesday on the Governor’s speech, Patil told BJP members that their leaders from Delhi make calls to the governor’s office and curtail his power. Patil was replying to the allegations made by senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar, who had alleged that when HR Bharadwaj was governor, he had left his speech after the then LoP Siddaramaiah insisted he not read it.