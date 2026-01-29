KCCI for sweeping tax reforms in Union Budget ’2026

HUBBALLI: The Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged the Union government to announce comprehensive policy and tax reforms in the Union Budget 2026–27 to accelerate industrial development, generate employment, and improve ease of doing business, particularly for micro, small and medium enterprises.

In a memorandum sent to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the KCCI, as part of its infrastructure and regional development proposals, has called for the establishment of an Integrated Railway Coach Factory in Hubballi, fast-tracking of long-pending railway projects, and the creation of a Defence Industrial Park near Kittur in Belagavi district to promote balanced growth in North Karnataka.

On the income tax front, the memorandum recommends a significant increase in audit and presumptive taxation limits, a reduction of presumptive tax rates, and a cut in the partnership firm tax rate from 30 per cent to 25 per cent.

To ease cash-flow stress on MSMEs, it has sought the withdrawal or dilution of Section 43 B (h), alignment of PF and ESI provisions with Section 43 B, and relief from certain TDS obligations, including exemption of interest paid to NBFCs.