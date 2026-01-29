Long desk hours fuel bone disorders in women

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is witnessing a growing public health concern as more women are being diagnosed with bone and joint disorders much earlier than in previous decades. Doctors across specialities say women in their mid-30s and 40s are now experiencing persistent joint pain, muscle cramps, and early fatigue, symptoms that were once common only after the age of 50.

The city’s IT-driven work culture has emerged as a key contributor. Long hours of desk work, extended commutes, and prolonged indoor living have drastically reduced physical activity and sunlight exposure among working women. Doctors noted that this has led to widespread vitamin D deficiency and poor bone mineral density, a trend that intensified after the Covid-19 pandemic due to work-from-home routines.

Women aged 35 to 45 are increasingly reporting knee and joint pain, according to orthopaedic specialists. Dr JV Srinivas, Lead Senior Consultant - Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement at Aster RV Hospital, said delayed pregnancies have further aggravated the issue. “Calcium loss is higher in late pregnancies, and without adequate time or lifestyle support to rebuild bone strength, women become vulnerable to early bone and cartilage degeneration,” he explained.