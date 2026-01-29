New rider for Karnataka govt doctors’ private practice

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has tightened norms governing private practice by government doctors, prohibiting them from treating in-patients at private hospitals, citing interference with public duties and patient care in government hospitals.

An order issued by the Health and Family Welfare department on Wednesday clarifies that while doctors are permitted to undertake private practice, it should not hamper their regular duties. It noted that continuity of care for in-patients requires constant supervision, and private in-patient treatment by government doctors often adversely affects services in government hospitals.

Earlier, government doctors in Karnataka were allowed to engage in private practice after hospital hours -- 9am to 4pm -- provided it did not interfere with official responsibilities. They were permitted to practice at one private clinic and one private hospital, including conducting surgeries and managing in-patients, and those who opted out of private practice were eligible for a non-practising allowance.

However, authorities found that even after duty hours, treating in-patients in private hospitals demanded continuous attention, affecting doctors’ availability during emergencies in government hospitals. In smaller towns, instances of doctors leaving government hospitals during duty hours for private practice were also reported, leading to compromised patient care, and in some cases, death.