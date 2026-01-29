Prakash Raj urges CM Siddaramiah to take stand as Palestinian films barred from BIFFes screening

BENGALURU: Amid a row over the Centre not clearing four Palestinian films for screening at the 17th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) and the state government not taking a stand on the issue, multilingual actor and BIFFes brand ambassador Prakash Raj insisted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah intervene.

As a mark of protest, he also read out a Palestinian poem on stage at the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha during the festival’s inaugural ceremony on Thursday.

Members of the film fraternity and politicians urged the Chief Minister to take a stand on the issue of four out of the five Palestinian films that were denied clearance for screening at the festival.

Speaking after the inauguration, Prakash Raj said an international film festival or literature festival exists to discuss and share diverse ideas and create possibilities for human connection. “However, nowadays, politics has entered film and literary events. At a time when such a film festival is being held, Palestinian films are not being allowed to screen,” he said.

Urging the Karnataka government to oppose the Centre’s move, he said the state should take a clear stand. Drawing a comparison, Prakash Raj said when a short story collection from Karnataka, Heart Lamp, was translated into English and won the Booker Prize, it was celebrated widely.

“When someone else cannot bring their stories to our land, how can this be accepted?” he asked. He also pointed out that Kerala had taken a stand on the issue and screened the films, and said Karnataka should show similar resolve.

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said several issues had been raised regarding films coming from outside the state or being made locally. “If we preserve and nurture all of this in a positive manner, such programmes will achieve their purpose,” he said.