Prakash Raj urges CM Siddaramiah to take stand as Palestinian films barred from BIFFes screening

BENGALURU: Amid a row over the Centre not clearing four Palestinian films for screening at the 17th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) and the state government not taking a stand on the issue, multilingual actor and BIFFes brand ambassador Prakash Raj insisted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah intervene.
As a mark of protest, he also read out a Palestinian poem on stage at the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha during the festival’s inaugural ceremony on Thursday.
Members of the film fraternity and politicians urged the Chief Minister to take a stand on the issue of four out of the five Palestinian films that were denied clearance for screening at the festival.
Speaking after the inauguration, Prakash Raj said an international film festival or literature festival exists to discuss and share diverse ideas and create possibilities for human connection. “However, nowadays, politics has entered film and literary events. At a time when such a film festival is being held, Palestinian films are not being allowed to screen,” he said.
Urging the Karnataka government to oppose the Centre’s move, he said the state should take a clear stand. Drawing a comparison, Prakash Raj said when a short story collection from Karnataka, Heart Lamp, was translated into English and won the Booker Prize, it was celebrated widely.
“When someone else cannot bring their stories to our land, how can this be accepted?” he asked. He also pointed out that Kerala had taken a stand on the issue and screened the films, and said Karnataka should show similar resolve.
As a mark of protest, he read out a Palestinian poem on stage, saying it reflected the pain and suffering of the people.
Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said several issues had been raised regarding films coming from outside the state or being made locally. “If we preserve and nurture all of this in a positive manner, such programmes will achieve their purpose,” he said.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the purpose of holding an international film festival was to understand how people lived in other countries, their politics and societies, and the inequalities or equality between men and women. However, he did not directly comment on the issue raised by Prakash Raj.
The Chief Minister assured that the government would extend all possible support and cooperation for film production and the development of cinema. He said cinema was not limited to entertainment but played a vital role in correcting social distortions.
“Today, society faces inequality, poverty, discrimination and injustice affecting Dalits, backward classes, minorities, farmers, workers and women. Cinema has the responsibility to place these realities before society,” he said, recalling that many films by actor Rajkumar had effectively reflected such issues.
Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy president Sadhu Kokila said the special attraction of this year’s BIFFes was the tagline given by the government, ‘Sthree endhare ashte saake’, inspired by poet GS Shivarudrappa.
Reflecting this spirit, he said over 250 films from more than 65 countries are being screened at the festival, including competition entries. More than 120 award-winning and internationally acclaimed films are part of the line-up, with over 65 women directors participating.
He also highlighted initiatives such as red-carpet welcomes for film teams, photo exhibitions marking 91 years of Kannada cinema and 99 years of the industry, a Wall of Honour at Lulu Mall, open-air screenings, enhanced medical assistance for film workers, and urged the government to introduce a single-window clearance system for film permissions.