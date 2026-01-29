Trade union leader, labour veteran Anantha Subbarao dies at 84

BENGALURU: Veteran trade union leader and long-time CPI functionary HV Anantha Subbarao (84), one of the tallest leaders of the labour movement in Karnataka, passed away on Wednesday following health complications. He was a prominent voice of the working class for over five decades.
Subbarao entered the trade union movement in the 1960s, inspired by Marxisism and communism. He began his public life as an employee leader and went on to play a key role in leading the LIC Employees’ Union. He also contested Assembly elections on the party’s ticket. He served as the longest-serving General Secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) in Karnataka.
During his tenure, AITUC expanded its organisational base into new and emerging segments of the workforce, including scheme workers and public transport employees. He also led several major industrial unions, including those representing workers of ITC and Mico Bosch.For more than 50 years, he worked tirelessly among employees of the state transport corporations and led the KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation through multiple phases of agitation and negotiation. He became the public face of transport workers’ struggles in the state and was jailed on several occasions during strikes.
He served as president of the AITUC Karnataka committee until January 2026, when he stepped down from the post.
“His commitment to the working class will be deeply missed,” AITUC said. The ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ protest by Joint Action Committee, which was to be led by Subbarao on Thursday, stands postponed. The mortal remains of Rao will be be kept at the State Office of the CPI, Ghate Bhavan, GD Park Extension, Vyalikaval, from 11 am to 4 pm on Thursday for public to pay respects.
His family has decided to donate his body to NIMHANS as per his wish. “A fighter who led several movements for over four decades, he was personally close to me. His tireless spirit of struggle and ideological commitment were a model for activists. His demise is an irreparable loss to society, especially to the working class. I pray that his soul rests in peace,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.
“A long-time labour activist, he led workers’ movements for four decades. I pray that his soul attains eternal peace and that God gives strength to his family and admirers to bear this loss,” HD Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries said.