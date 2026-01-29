Trade union leader, labour veteran Anantha Subbarao dies at 84

BENGALURU: Veteran trade union leader and long-time CPI functionary HV Anantha Subbarao (84), one of the tallest leaders of the labour movement in Karnataka, passed away on Wednesday following health complications. He was a prominent voice of the working class for over five decades.

Subbarao entered the trade union movement in the 1960s, inspired by Marxisism and communism. He began his public life as an employee leader and went on to play a key role in leading the LIC Employees’ Union. He also contested Assembly elections on the party’s ticket. He served as the longest-serving General Secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) in Karnataka.

During his tenure, AITUC expanded its organisational base into new and emerging segments of the workforce, including scheme workers and public transport employees. He also led several major industrial unions, including those representing workers of ITC and Mico Bosch.For more than 50 years, he worked tirelessly among employees of the state transport corporations and led the KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation through multiple phases of agitation and negotiation. He became the public face of transport workers’ struggles in the state and was jailed on several occasions during strikes.

He served as president of the AITUC Karnataka committee until January 2026, when he stepped down from the post.