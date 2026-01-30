CM has no control over governance: MLA V Sunil Kumar

BENGALURU: BJP leader and Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar on Thursday said in the Assembly that Siddaramaiah has become a helpless Chief Minister alleging that the he has no control over administration.

Citing the recent raid by Maharashtra police at a drug factory in Mysuru, the CM’s home turf, the MLA alleged that the state which was known as IT park has now become a drug park.

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address he alleged that in order to divert the attention of people from its failure the Congress government has resorted to a strategy of entering into a conflict with the Centre. Contractors allege that there is 60 per cent commission and let the government pass a resolution in this regard, he said.

“If at all there is any government fit to be dismissed it is the Congress government as corruption has become rampant,” he said.

He cited the Congress high command’s intervention in the demolition drive of unauthorised houses at Kogilu in Bengaluru following the post of Kerala Chief Minister Pinayarayi Vijayan. Siddaramaiah could not rescue his supporter KN Rajanna who was dismissed as minister, he added.

He alleged that the government assumes only the implementation of the five guarantees as development, which however economists have to evaluate. “The government is not concerned about removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the employment guarantee scheme (MGNREGA) but about the grants ratio (60:40) for

VB-G RAM G as it has become bankrupt to fund the scheme”, he alleged.