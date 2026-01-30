Contracts given without assessing contractors’ capability: CAG

BENGALURU: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project has revealed that 80 per cent of works were awarded without assessing contractors’ financial capacity, bidding ability, or experience, posing a risk of delays and non-completion.

The report also said that the project aimed to provide drinking water to Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts, has lingered for more than 12 years due to severe deficiencies, including long delays in land acquisition, inordinate delays in construction of Balancing Reservoir, non-synchronisation of Phase-I and Phase-II components and funding uncertainty.

“As a result, despite a very large expenditure of Rs 15,297 crore (as of March 2024), the project’s primary objective of providing drinking water facility to intended beneficiary districts remains unfulfilled,” it said.

The audit report that was tabled in the assembly on Thursday noticed deficiencies in tendering process such as non-adoption of standard tender document, non-assessment of bid capacity of contractors and insufficient bidding time for high value contracts ranging from Rs 87.08 crore to Rs 1,135 crore.

‘None of Detailed Project Reports specified completion timeline’

“Eighty per cent of the works were awarded to the contractors without evaluating the financial capability, bid capacity and work experience. This posed the risk of non-completion of the work on time,“ ‘the report noted. Further, the report noted that 67 per cent of the works of Rs 14,605 crore were awarded to only seven contractors and one contractor was awarded 11 contracts amounting to Rs 5216 crore. “There has been failure of Visveswaraya Jala Nigam Ltd (VJNL) to forfeit the EMD was an undue favour extended to the contractor,” it said.