Karnataka nudges government staff to don khadi to revive Gandhian legacy

BENGALURU: Government employees are being encouraged to wear khadi on the first Saturday of every month and on occasions such as Independence Day and Republic Day.

Officials said the move is intended as a reminder that the administrative machinery of today rests on the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters. By restoring khadi—the hand-spun fabric that became the uniform of resistance and self-reliance—the government hopes to rekindle a sense of legacy, humility, and duty among its workforce.

Archival photographs preserved at the Vidhana Soudha bear testimony to an era when chief ministers, ministers, and legislators routinely appeared in crisply pressed khadi during the 1940s, 1950s and even the 1960s—an unspoken pledge to Gandhian ideals and national service. Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on Thursday held a meeting with government officers, staff, and representatives of official associations, to discuss the initiative.

“There was unanimous support,” Rajneesh told TNIE. “The meeting was held with representatives of all official associations, and everyone supported the decision. The official circular will be issued today.”

An observer remarked that a change in attire might also inspire a change in attitude—echoing the inscription on Vidhana Soudha that declares government work to be God’s work.