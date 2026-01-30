Karntaka Legislative Council disrupted for third straight day

BENGALURU: Proceedings of the Legislative Council were disrupted for the third consecutive day on Thursday. While opposition members from the BJP and the JD(S) stood firm that the Leader of the Floor, NS Boseraju, express his regret for condemning the Governor’s joint session address, the ruling party members said that it was the Governor who insulted the National Anthem.

As the House opened on Thursday, Chairman Basavaraj Horatti urged the members to cooperate for the smooth conduct of business.

However, the opposition members gathered in the well while Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy demanded that the floor leader express his regret for condemning the Governor’s address, and they would withdraw the protest.

Boseraju, who intervened, said that the government is in favour of ‘motion of thanks’ and they have welcomed the Governor’s speech.

Horatti told the protesters, “After the Leader of the House said that he has welcomed the Governor’s speech, it indirectly implies that they are not condemning it.”

He called upon the protesters who were firm that the government express ‘regret’, to be ‘reasonable’ and to end the deadlock and let the House continue its business.

However, Narayanaswamy questioned Horatti how ‘welcoming the speech’ would mean that the government has expressed ‘regret’.

He went on to ask from which dictionary the Chairman derived the meaning. Horatti expressed helplessness and questioned whether the House needed to conduct business or not.

Pointing to the tearing of the council’s rule book by Narayanaswamy, the ruling party members said it was disrespect to the Chair and the Council and demanded action.

As noisy scenes continued between the ruling and the zpposition members, the Chairman adjourned the house till Friday.