MLA Hariprasad’s ‘foot’ statement sets off uproar in Upper House

BENGALURU: “Should I have shown my foot instead of hands?” Congress MLC BK Hariprasad retorted to BJP MLC DS Arun, who questioned why he had shown his hands and behaved disrespectfully towards Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Hariprasad’s statement led to heated arguments, and the Opposition demanded that he apologise for his comments and be expelled from the Council.

As the Council began on Thursday morning, BJP and JDS members gathered in the well of the House and demanded that Leader of the House NS Boseraju express regret for “condemning” the Governor’s speech. This led to a heated exchange of words between ruling and Opposition members.

Condemning Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy for tearing the Legislative Council rule book in the House on Wednesday, Hariprasad said, “The rule book is like a Constitution for the Council. I don’t need lessons on the Constitution by BJP members who tore the rule book.”

MLC Arun said Hariprasad had disrespected the Governor by showing his hands. Irked, Hariprasad asked if he should have shown his foot instead. Opposition members raised slogans against Hariprasad, calling him a ‘goonda’ and holding him responsible for the House not functioning. Amid the chaos, Chairman Basavaraj Horatti adjourned the House briefly.

Hariprasad expresses ‘regret’

After the House resumed, Horatti read out a complaint he had received from Opposition parties that Hariprasad had used unparliamentary words in the House on January 23, 28 and 29, and sought his explanation. In reply, Hariprasad said his statements were not against the Governor, but a response to MLC Arun.