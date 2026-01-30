MLA Janardhana wants Siddaramaiah to remain CM, turns on DKS

BENGALURU: Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy on Thursday made a wish in the Assembly, that Siddaramaiah should continue as Chief Minister for the remaining two years.

Taking a dig at Deputy CM DK Shivakumar for standing by MLA Bharath Reddy over the issue of a shootout in Ballari, which killed a Congress worker, Reddy appealed to the CM to order a fair inquiry by a sitting High Court judge.

“Politically you fought against me and I even went to jail, which was my fate. I have no issue with that but I request you to remain the state chief minister to tackle the issues of Ballari and post good officers to ensure no violence recurs,” he suggested. If the CM feels he doesn’t want a CBI inquiry, he should initiate an inquiry by a sitting HC judge, he added.

He came down heavily on Shivakumar, saying the latter does not deserve to be the Deputy CM as he has taken the side of the culprits in the Ballari incident. Reddy also took strong exception to Shivakumar suggesting he take private security cover from Iran, US and other countries.

“In Ballari city’s every ward are youngsters who have become gangsters, and they want to get rid of me to go ahead with their illegal activities like peddling ganja, matka gambling and illegal clubs,” he said. Reddy said the people of Ballari would be grateful to the CM if he takes action against the culprits.