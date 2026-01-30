Private practice: Errant government doctors to face legal action in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A day after imposing a strict ban on government doctors treating in-patients at private hospitals, the authorities have warned of strict enforcement of the order. Any breach would be treated as a misconduct under the Karnataka Civil Services Rules, inviting disciplinary and legal action, said Under Secretary Sripati PK.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “The doctors must continuously monitor in-patient departments in the government hospitals. However, their quality of service is dropping because of their attention getting divided between their government duties and private practice. Even the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Committee has recommended restricting private practices by doctors attached to government hospitals.”

“The government doctors can work as consultants in the OPDs at private hospitals. However, this must be done only after their working hours at the government hospitals.

They must also furnish the details of their working at private practices. If they don’t, action will be taken,” Rao said.

Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, the medical education minister and a medical practitioner by himself, said, “This will help the patients in the government hospitals better. No government doctor should consider private practice during working hours.”

The order cites repeated complaints from statutory authorities, including the Lokayukta, pointing to instances where neglect of government hospital patients – linked to private in-patient commitments – has allegedly led to serious lapses and even deaths. The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission has also recommended tighter regulation to ensure government doctors give priority to public service, he said.

The government noted that similar curbs are already in force in many states, where private practice is allowed only for OPD services under strict conditions. The latest clarification signals a decisive shift from tolerance to enforcement.