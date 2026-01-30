Public vs private transport debate rekindled as Minister Reddy responds to Mohandas Pai

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday hit back at former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai over criticism of Karnataka’s public transport system, rejecting calls to allow private buses and asserting that public transport is a social obligation rather than a commercial service.

The exchange followed a post by Pai accusing the government of failing to ensure adequate public transport and alleging a shortage of buses over the past three years.

Pai argued that the State should permit private operators to provide services, stating that citizens need reliable public transport regardless of who operates it.

Responding sharply, Reddy invited Pai to engage in a face-to-face debate with the BMTC Managing Director, saying, “Our BMTC MD is enough to handle a face-to-face debate with you on any platform. Kindly come and discuss the facts with them directly. Are you ready to step up, or will you just keep tweeting?”

Calling Pai’s view “not just biased—it is fundamentally dogmatic,” the minister said Pai looked at public transport through a balance sheet, while the government viewed it as a service for 1.5 crore citizens.