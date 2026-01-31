ASI claim on Hampi monument damage raises questions

HAMPI/HOSAPETE: The recent damage to a pillar at the underground Shiva temple in the Hampi monument complex has triggered controversy, with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Hampi Circle, now facing serious questions over its handling of the incident.

Following reports that a pillar at the protected monument was damaged during restoration work, the ASI submitted a letter to the local police station stating that no such incident had been reported. However, this claim has raised suspicion among heritage activists and members of the public, particularly as photographic evidence of the damage is reportedly available.

Activists have questioned how ASI officials could deny the occurrence of the incident despite the availability of visual documentation. “If there is clear photographic proof, how can the department claim that the incident did not happen?” asked a local heritage conservationist.

In response to growing public concern, social activist Shivakumar T, along with local residents, met Vijayanagara Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Jahnavi and submitted a representation seeking a fair inquiry. The SP assured them that the matter would be examined thoroughly.

Sources have confirmed that two ASI staff members associated with the restoration work have been transferred to other locations. Activists have demanded strict action against those responsible, including the suspension of officials involved and the cancellation of the licence of the private contractor allegedly responsible for damaging the temple pillar during restoration activities.