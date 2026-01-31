Janaradhana Reddy and Nagendra spar over Ballari clashes in Karnataka Assembly

BENGALURU: GANGAVATHI MLA G Janaradhana Reddy and Ballari Rural Congress MLA B Nagendra sparred in the Assembly on Friday over the Ballari banner violence that resulted in the murder of a Congress worker.

Speaking on the Vote of Thanks motion, Nagendra took strong exception to the allegations Reddy made against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Nagendra recalled that the DCM had said that only the Centre can sanction Z category security and if it does not, Reddy can hire it privately, from Iran or the US.

He also took a dig at former minister B Sriramulu alleging that the latter during the BJP rally had issued a warning that he will hunt down the Congress workers and Bharat Reddy even if he goes underground when the BJP comes to power in 2028.

Reddy said Sriramulu did not say so and taunted him that B Nagendra cannot match B Sriramulu, an ST Nayaka leader, even if he takes hundred births.

Nagendra, also an ST Nayaka leader, had said he had defeated B Sriramulu in the previous polls and would defeat Reddy next.