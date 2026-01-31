Karnataka HC directs NHAI to issue free passes to locals who pass through Somanahalli Toll Plaza

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to issue free passes to residents of Somanahalli and Nelaguli villages who travel to Kaggalipura and other villages for their daily needs through the Somanahalli Toll Plaza.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while partly allowing the petition filed by Manjesh Kumar and seven others residing in different areas on Kanakapura Road in the city.

The court said that the exercise of verification of residency and issuance of free passes should be completed within 30 days from the date of receipt of the copy of this order by the NHAI. In the event of failure on the part of NHAI to comply with the direction within the said deadline, the NHAI shall forthwith cease collection of toll at the Somanahalli Toll Plaza and shall remove and relocate the said toll plaza to a location in conformity with Rule 8 of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, said the court, clarifying that no toll should be levied or collected from the petitioners or other eligible local residents pending compliance with this order.

The petitioners prayed the court to issue a direction to the NHAI and others to shift the toll plaza constructed at Km 448+900 (Somanahalli Village), National Highway No.2090 and also to construct a service road/alternative road for easy movement of the petitioners between Somanahalli village, Nelaguli village, and Kaggalipura village in Kanakapura taluk.

They also prayed that the court issue directions to install a closed user fee collection system as per Rule 3 of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Amendment Rules, 2022.

The court held that toll collection without the installation of a Closed User Fee Collection System violates Rule 8 (3) of the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.