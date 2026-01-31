Maharani Cluster University students hit by Freedom Park protests

BENGALURU: With protests being held almost every day at Freedom Park, and agitators making speeches and raising slogans using loudspeakers, students and lecturers of Maharani Cluster University have complained that constant noise is affecting their classes.

Prof Shivapuji Koti, who teaches English to undergraduate and postgraduate students at Maharani Arts and Commerce College, said, “The noise from the protests and announcements over the mic cause disturbance while conducting classes.

The issue has been persisting since 2010 when I was appointed to this college. I have written to the higher education department and also informed Minister for Higher Education MC Sudhakar about the noise created by protesters affecting classes. But nothing has been done so far.”

He said, “It was worse earlier as protesters came to our campus to use washrooms and dirtied the place. As new railings have been put up on the median, they can’t enter the campus now. I have requested the department to shift this protest venue to some other place. Why do it right in front of our campus?”

A Bachelor of Commerce student, requesting anonymity, said, “Teachers scream when they teach us in class. In fact, we can hear the announcements and speeches made on the mic more clearly than the lecture. They should shift the protest venue to other parts of the city. Reducing the volume too won’t help us much. Protests have also increased traffic jams around the campus. Especially during exams, however early we leave our homes, there is always a fear of missing exams as we could be stuck in traffic.”