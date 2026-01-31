Man murders parents, sister in Vijayanagara district

KOTTURU/HOSAPETE: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his father, mother and sister in Kotturu town of Vijayanagara district. The incident came to light after the accused went to a police station in Bengaluru to register a missing case of his family members.
The accused has been identified as Akshay Kumar, while the deceased are his father Bhimaraj (50), mother Jayalakshmi alias Jayamma (45) and sister Amrutha (17).
According to the police, the gruesome murders took place three days ago at the family’s rented house located in L B Colony on Harapanahalli Road in Kottur. The family, originally from Nayakanahatti village in Chitradurga district, had been living in Kottur for several years after moving there for work.
After allegedly committing the crime, Akshay is said to have buried the bodies inside the same rented house. He then travelled to Bengaluru, where he went to the Tilak Nagar Police Station to lodge a missing persons complaint about his own family, raising suspicion among the police.
During questioning, police reportedly grew suspicious and subjected him to further interrogation, following which the accused allegedly confessed to the murders. The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained. The accused is being brought back from Bengaluru to Kottur for further investigation.
Vijayanagar Superintendent of Police (SP) S Jahnavi, Kudligi DySP Mallesh Doddmani, Circle Inspector, dog squad and fingerprint experts visited the crime scene and are carrying out a detailed investigation. Kottur police are closely examining the case.
Police sources confirmed that lethal weapons were used. They added that the accused said that the bodies were thrown into a canal near Sandur. Jahnavi told TNIE that based on a complaint filed at Tilak Nagar police station of Bengaluru city, police visited and inspected the spot where the crime took place.