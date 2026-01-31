Man murders parents, sister in Vijayanagara district

KOTTURU/HOSAPETE: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his father, mother and sister in Kotturu town of Vijayanagara district. The incident came to light after the accused went to a police station in Bengaluru to register a missing case of his family members.

The accused has been identified as Akshay Kumar, while the deceased are his father Bhimaraj (50), mother Jayalakshmi alias Jayamma (45) and sister Amrutha (17).

According to the police, the gruesome murders took place three days ago at the family’s rented house located in L B Colony on Harapanahalli Road in Kottur. The family, originally from Nayakanahatti village in Chitradurga district, had been living in Kottur for several years after moving there for work.