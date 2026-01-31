NCB busts drug manufacturing unit in Mysuru

BENGALURU: A Toyota Fortuner SUV with the Karnataka registration number was intercepted at Palsana, Surat district, Gujarat, on January 28 by the Narcotics Control NCB (NCB), Ahmedabad.

The search of the vehicle led to the recovery of about 35 kg of mephedrone (MD) -- a banned empathogen-stimulant drug, also called ‘meow meow,’ or ‘M-CAT,’ which is used in recreational settings because of its stimulant effects similar to amphetamines (particularly MDMA) and cocaine.

The arrest of the alleged mastermind of the inter-state drug network, Mahindra Kumar Vishnoi, subsequently led the NCB, Bengaluru zonal unit to bust a “sophisticated illicit manufacturing unit in Hebbal Industrial Area in Mysuru, which was being operated in the guise of manufacturing chemicals for cleaning purposes, and was taken on rent by a co-accused and relative of the mastermind,” the NCB stated in an official release on Friday.

“Drugs worth over Rs 10 crore (street market), along with Rs 25.6 lakh in cash, a Toyota Fortuner SUV and various chemicals weighing more than 500 kg have been seized in the case so far,” added the NCB.