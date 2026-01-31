No more tobacco ads on bus stands, buses in Karnataka: Minister Ramalinga Reddy

BENGALURU: Managing directors of all four transport corporations of the state were instructed by Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy that no direct or indirect advertisements promoting the consumption of tobacco products shall be displayed or promoted on the buses or at the bus stations of transport corporations from now on.

The minister on Friday stated that the decision was in the interest of the public. “A deadline will be given for the removal of any tobacco advertisements already installed on buses or at bus stations.”

A few activists on Wednesday tore the advertisements on buses in Majestic and KR Puram that promoted harmful tobacco consumption among the public.