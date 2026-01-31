Opposition seeks Karnataka Excise Minister Timmapur’s resignation

BENGALURU: Demanding an investigation into the alleged multi-crore scam in the excise department, the opposition in the Legislative Council called for the resignation of Excise Minister RB Timmapur.

Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and BJP MLC and Opposition Chief Whip Ravi Kumar, while discussing the alleged scam under Rule 330 in the Council here on Friday, said that monthly bribery ‘rate cards’ were fixed for bars and restaurants, with each of them forced to shell out a minimum of Rs 30,000, otherwise they were threatened with harassment from government officials.

They said that from issuing new permits and renewing liquor licences, bribes had to be paid with excise officials openly stating that they had to give a share to the Excise Minister.

Narayanaswamy, citing instances of accusations against KS Eshwarappa and KJ George, who resigned their ministerial posts, faced investigations and proved their innocence, urged Timmapur, too, to resign.

IT BT Minister Priyank Kharge asked the opposition to submit proof of corruption and said that the Excise Minister was ready to tender his resignation. “An official getting caught red-handed while accepting a Rs 25 lakh bribe. Isn’t that proof enough?,” retorted BJP’s Ravi Kumar.

Timmapur, while dismissing the allegations, said he had come up with a slew of measures, including extending licence renewal period from the earlier one year to five years, transfer of excise officials through counselling, making 41 services in the department ‘faceless’, among others, to ensure there is no corruption in the department. He said many can’t accept his rise as a Dalit leader. “If evidences are given, I am ready to resign,” Timmapur said.