Three arrested for violating safety norms in Udupi boat capsize incident

UDUPI: Three persons were arrested in connection with a tragic boat capsize incident at Kodibengre in Brahmavar taluk, in which three youths drowned to death.

The accused are Suhas Shriyan, 23, Sufiyan, 20, and Vasu Mendon, 52, from Kodi village, Brahmavar taluk, Udupi.

Investigation revealed that the tourist boat overturned due to alleged negligence and violation of safety norms.

On January 26, at around 10.45 am, the complainant, G Guruprasad, 34, of Mysuru, along with 28 others, went on a boating trip with the accused Suhas. The tourists were divided and sent in two separate boats, 14 persons in one boat and 15 in another.

At about 11.15 am, while the complainant and others were boating on the Swarna River near the estuary at Kodibengre village, the boat named 'The Wave Rider' capsized after its operators, Sufiyan and Vasu, allegedly turned the boat sharply to the left in a rash and negligent manner. All 14 people on board were thrown into the river.