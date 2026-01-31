Transport associations urge government to challenge Karnataka HC order on bike taxis

BENGALURU: The Federation of Private Transport Associations on Friday urged the Karnataka government to challenge the recent High Court order on bike taxi operations by filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court. Representatives of 22 transport associations submitted a memorandum to the Transport Commissioner, expressing concerns over the legal, safety and regulatory implications of the order.

The associations contended that the High Court’s direction to consider permits for bike taxis raises serious questions regarding the interpretation of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Central Motor Vehicle Rules. They argued that motorcycles are classified separately from passenger transport vehicles and lack the structural design and safety features required for commercial passenger carriage.

Citing road safety studies, the federation highlighted that two-wheelers account for a significant share of road accidents and fatalities in urban areas, including Bengaluru. They also raised concerns over the absence of passenger protection mechanisms, enforcement challenges, and public health issues associated with shared helmet use.

The memorandum stated that transport regulation involves policy decisions related to safety, traffic management and enforcement feasibility, which fall within the executive domain. The associations further maintained that transport permits are statutory privileges and not fundamental rights, and that refusal of permits cannot be construed as a violation of Article 19(1)(g).

The federation also objected to reliance on a Central government clarification, stating that it is advisory in nature and not binding on States. They urged the government to seek an interim stay on the High Court order and defend the State’s transport policy framework in the interest of public safety.

The federation assured full cooperation with the government and called for a comprehensive policy review before permitting bike taxi operations.