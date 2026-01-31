VB-G RAM G aims to end graft in MGNREGA, says Karnataka LoP Chalavadi

BENGALURU: “NO ‘scheme’ should become a ‘scam’. But in MGNREGA, the ‘scheme’ was to make ‘scam’,” Leader of Opposition in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has said. He alleged that there were many irregularities in MGNREGA, and the Union Government came up with VB-G RAM G to put an end to it and improve the rural livelihood.

While discussing motion of thanks on the governor’s address to the legislature on Friday, Narayanaswamy said, “In the first 11 paragraphs of the governor’s speech, the State Government has criticised the VB-G RAM G. Under MGNREGA, contractors have looted money by getting the works done using machinery and projected that the works were done using people.

They got the MGNREGA scheme money deposited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries and withdrew it.” He said this was the modus operandi followed in many parts of India, including regions like Yadgir, Kalaburagi and Vijayapura in Karnataka.

Mentioning that the VB-G RAM G Act aims to address all the loopholes, Narayanaswamy said, “No scheme should become a scam. VB-G RAM G aims to put an end to the scam. While MGNREGA offered only 100 days of work, VBGRAM aims to provide 125 days of work to the people and also ensure that they are given more wages, that too within a maximum of 14 days.”

He said that Mahatma Gandhi’s name was not in the scheme earlier, and it was added later and questioned why there is opposition to the acronym VB-G RAM G. Chalavadi said that Gandhi envisioned Ramarajya, and the name of Ram has come in the scheme’s acronym. “There is a Rs 6,000 crore scam in the excise department. The government has looted money from the Valmiki Corporation, and there is an MUDA scam. Eleven people died in the Chinnaswamy stampede. SCSP/TSP funds are diverted to run guarantee schemes. Drugs are easily available in the state. All these are achievements of the government”, Narayanaswamy said.