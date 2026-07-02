Minister Sharan Patil moots national debate on medical admissions

BENGALURU: Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said recent controversies surrounding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) have highlighted the need for a fresh national discussion on medical admissions.

He announced plans to invite medical education ministers from across the country for a meeting next month to deliberate on possible reforms. Patil said states should be given a greater role in assessing medical aspirants and suggested that marks obtained in Plus Two/Pre-University Course (PUC) examinations along with Common Entrance Test (CET) scores should be given weightage in the admission process.

In the present system, students from small villages and rural areas will find it difficult to compete against someone from urban areas. Recalling the background of the examination system, Patil said he was among those who had suggested the idea of a single national-level medical entrance examination during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru in 2014. At that time, he said, the proposal was aimed at reducing the burden on students who had to appear for multiple medical entrance examinations conducted by different institutions and states.

“During that period, there were several parallel examinations, and students were facing a lot of pressure. A common examination was seen as a solution,” Patil said. He said when he had proposed it originally, PM Modi had asked if it was possible.