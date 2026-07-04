Ghaziabad man held for sending bomb threat mail to ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: City police have arrested a 36-year-old man from Sanyog Nagar in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a hoax bomb threat email sent to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters. Meanwhile, the space agency received another hoax bomb threat email on Friday.

ISRO had received the first bomb threat email on Thursday morning. During questioning, police found that the accused, Nishant Tyagi, was undergoing treatment for mental illness. While the investigation into Thursday’s bomb threat was underway, ISRO received another bomb threat email in Tamil on Friday.

After a thorough search of the premises, the threat was confirmed to be a hoax. Police are now verifying whether the second email was also sent by Tyagi or by another individual.

Tyagi had been arrested by the Delhi police on Thursday for allegedly sending hoax bomb threat emails claiming explosives had been planted at agencies, including NIA, DRDO, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), and even on a flight.