ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru gets third bomb threat mail

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Headquarters on New BEL Road in the city received yet another bomb threat email around 9 pm on Sunday. This is the third bomb threat email that the ISRO has received over the last four days. ISRO staff noticed the email around 10.30 am on Monday. The accused, who had written the mail in English, claimed that the bombs would go off around 2 pm.

The staff alerted the police, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), dog squad, the Central Industrial Security Police (CISF) and the jurisdictional Sanjaynagar police personnel arrived and checked the entire campus thoroughly, including Antariksh Bhavan. The search went on till afternoon before concluding the mail as a hoax.

The police also reportedly checked the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Peenya Industrial Area Phase II.

On July 3, 36-year-old Nishant Tyagi from Sanyog Nagar in Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh was arrested for sending a similar threat mail to the office of ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan the previous day. The second threat mail was sent on the email ID of Dr Narayanan around 10.30 am on Friday. That email was in Tamil and did not come from the same email ID sent by Tyagi. The police checked the campus again with the bomb squad. The search went on for two hours and was confirmed as a hoax.

“Tyagi had no role in the second and the third threat emails. All the three email IDs are different. This is the third threat email in the last four days. After all the three threat emails, thorough checks were conducted before declaring the threat a hoax,” DCP North BS Nemagoud said.

The Sanjaynagar police have registered three separate cases and are investigating.