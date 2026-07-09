Road rage again on Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway: KSRTC staff attacked in Mandya, two held

MYSURU: Concerns over the safety of commuters and public transport staff on the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway intensified after a driver and conductor of a KSRTC Flybus were allegedly assaulted by a group of men in Mandya early on Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am after the Flybus, operating between Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and Mysuru, halted briefly in Mandya to allow passengers to alight. It came to light after a social media post went viral.

The police said the bus was going on a service road when it was intercepted by a group of men who were allegedly riding against the designated one-way. The confrontation reportedly began after the bus driver, Vinod, and conductor, Eranna, questioned the riders. The passengers said the men responded with verbal abuse and claimed they were Mandya locals.

Despite being warned that the police would be informed, the assailants attacked the KSRTC staff, leaving both the driver and conductor injured. They were later shifted to a hospital, where they received treatment for their injuries. Based on a complaint, a case was registered at the Mandya Rural police station.

The police later arrested 24-year-old Varun and detained a 17-year-old juvenile. Efforts are on to identify and trace the remaining suspects. A video of the incident went viral, triggering outrage and renewing concerns about law and order on the Bengaluru–Mysuru highway and its service roads.

The latest attack comes barely a day after another violent road rage incident on the Mysuru–Bengaluru Expressway near Maddur, where a man travelling with his wife and son was allegedly dragged out of his vehicle and assaulted following a minor collision.

The back-to-back incidents have raised serious questions about the safety of motorists, public transport employees and passengers using one of the busiest highway corridors.