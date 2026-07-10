Minister Krishna Byre Gowda launches 'abandoned vehicles removal drive' in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has urged the owners to clear their motor vehicles left abandoned at the roadside for months together.

He symbolically pasted a notice on an abandoned car at Queens Road on Friday, and stated that the unclaimed vehicles will be auctioned in 15 days.

Addressing the media, he said that the cleanup of such unclaimed vehicles is a joint operation by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

“The BTP has identified 1571 vehicles across five city corporations, and numbers are expected to rise. The owners will be given a week's time to claim their vehicles back by paying a penalty of Rs 1000. If unclaimed, the vehicles will be towed and taken to a designated location. The owners will have to pay the towing charges along with a penalty if claimed later,” he said.