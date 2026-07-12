S Janaki: An iconic voice falls silent

BENGALURU: Renowned playback singer S Janaki, who passed away in Mysuru on Saturday evening, began her singing career in 1957 with Tamil film Vidhiyin Vilayattu when she was 19 and recorded songs in six different languages the same year.
Her illustrious career spanning over six decades ended with Tamil film Pannaadi in 2018. In 1959, she married V Ramprasad, who encouraged her to pursue her career and accompanied her during most of her recordings. He died in 1997.
She received her first national award for her song Senthoora Poove in 1977. She retired from singing after giving her last performance at a programme in Mysuru in 2017.
Family sources said Janaki visited her relative’s house in Mangaluru a week ago, where she suffered a leg injury and was brought back to Mysuru.
Her son Murali Krishna died of cancer on January 22, 2026 in Mysuru. According to family sources, she was living in Bogadi in Mysuru for the last seven years with her granddaughter Apsara Vydyula.
Apsara in a statement said, “She (Janaki) left us peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family. While our hearts are heavy, we are also filled with gratitude for the extraordinary life she lived and the immeasurable joy she brought to millions through her timeless music. To the world, she was an iconic voice whose songs became part of countless memories. To us, she was a loving grandmother whose warmth, humility, kindness, and grace will remain with us forever.”
Mysuru district in-charge minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, citing Janaki’s family members, said the final rites will be held at their farm in Kaniyana Hundi on Bogadi Road, Mysuru.
The mortal remains will be kept at Maharaja’s Ground in Mysuru on Sunday for the public to pay their last respects from 8 am. Final rites will be held with state honours. According to officials, Janaki’s granddaughter Apsara wished to perform the rituals and conduct the final rites at her farm. Janaki’s mortal remains will be cremated, as per the family tradition.
The last chapter of legendary playback singer S Janaki was marked by deep personal tragedy. Just six months before her death, she lost her only son, Murali Krishna, who died after a heart attack in January at 65.
Murali Krishna shared his mother’s love for the arts and worked in Tamil and Telugu film industries. He was also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and married his dance teacher Uma. The couple, who later divorced, has two daughters who lived with their mother. After the divorce, Murali moved in with Janaki, becoming her close companion and support in her later years.
His sudden death was a heavy blow for the veteran singer. Those close to the family say Janaki struggled to cope with the loss, and the months that followed were filled with grief and loneliness.
S Janaki’s memorable songs in Kannada...
Moodala Maneya – Belli Moda (1967)
Gaganavu Ello Bhoomiyu Ello – Gejje Pooje (1969)
A Aa E Ee Kannadada Aksharamale – Karulina Kare (1970)
Ellu Hogalla Mama – Gandhada Gudi (1973)
Malenaada Henna Maiyella Chinna – Bhootayyana Maga Ayyu (1974)
Aakasha Deepavu Neenu – Pavana Ganga (1977)
Omme Ninnannu Kaanthumba – Gaali Maathu (1981)
Naguva Nayana – Pallavi Anu Pallavi (1983)
National Awards
1977 – Senthoora Poove - 16 Vayathinile,Tamil
1981 – Ettumanoorambalathil - Oppol, Malayalam
1984 – Vennello godari andham - Sitaara, Telugu
1992 – Inji Iduppazhagha - Devar Magan, Tamil