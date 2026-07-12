S Janaki: An iconic voice falls silent

BENGALURU: Renowned playback singer S Janaki, who passed away in Mysuru on Saturday evening, began her singing career in 1957 with Tamil film Vidhiyin Vilayattu when she was 19 and recorded songs in six different languages the same year.

Her illustrious career spanning over six decades ended with Tamil film Pannaadi in 2018. In 1959, she married V Ramprasad, who encouraged her to pursue her career and accompanied her during most of her recordings. He died in 1997.

She received her first national award for her song Senthoora Poove in 1977. She retired from singing after giving her last performance at a programme in Mysuru in 2017.

Family sources said Janaki visited her relative’s house in Mangaluru a week ago, where she suffered a leg injury and was brought back to Mysuru.

Her son Murali Krishna died of cancer on January 22, 2026 in Mysuru. According to family sources, she was living in Bogadi in Mysuru for the last seven years with her granddaughter Apsara Vydyula.

Apsara in a statement said, “She (Janaki) left us peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family. While our hearts are heavy, we are also filled with gratitude for the extraordinary life she lived and the immeasurable joy she brought to millions through her timeless music. To the world, she was an iconic voice whose songs became part of countless memories. To us, she was a loving grandmother whose warmth, humility, kindness, and grace will remain with us forever.”