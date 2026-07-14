11 Bangladeshis, including four minors working at construction sites detained in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Mangaluru City police on Monday detained 11 Bangladeshi nationals, including 4 minors, from two different construction sites near Kodical and KPT in Urwa Police Station limits. On July 10, Surathkal Police had detained eight Bangladeshi nationals at a construction site in Mukka, Surathkal. With these detentions, the total number of Bangladeshi nationals detained has risen to 19.

Those detained on Monday include Mohammed Imran Ali (17) , Mohammed Kausar Ali (21), Mohammed Nur Amin (34), Mohammed Nahidul Islam (22) , Mohammed Humayon Kobir (22), Mohammed Romjan Ali (23), Mohammed Rehad Ali (17), Mohammed Jakariya Ali (16), Mohammed Abdul Rahaman Royel (19), Mohammed Israfil Ali (15) and Mohammed Noyan (24), from Rajshahi district Bangladesh.

According to police, some of these labourers had been staying in Mangaluru for the past five months, while others had arrived around three months ago. Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said they were brought to Mangaluru by a middleman from West Bengal along with some Indian labourers from other states of India and a case will be booked against the middleman.

He also said, a report will be sent to FRRO for orders to detain them and deport and document collection is under process. DCP Mithun H N said they had crossed the international border through Murshidabad and most of them did not possess valid Indian identity documents while some were found carrying forged documents. The DCP urged the public to inform the police if they have any information about Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the city. He also warned that legal action would be taken against those found employing illegal migrants.