Karnataka: Draft law one of the most significant housing reforms

The Karnataka government has initiated public consultation on the proposed Karnataka Apartment Ownership and Management Act, 2026 (KAOMA 2026), a landmark legislation expected to transform apartment governance across the state. The draft law aims to replace outdated legal provisions and provide a comprehensive framework for apartment ownership, association management, dispute resolution and protection of homebuyers’ rights.

The government has invited suggestions from apartment owners, resident associations, developers and other stakeholders before introducing the Bill in the legislature.

The proposed legislation is expected to address several long-pending issues that have affected lakhs of apartment owners for years.

Among the key reforms anticipated are a statutory mechanism for registration of Apartment Owners’ Associations under the Government, stronger implementation of Section 17 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) relating to transfer of apartment land and common areas to the association, and the establishment of a dedicated complaint redressal system before a competent authority. These measures are expected to reduce prolonged civil litigation and provide faster, affordable justice for apartment residents.

The draft Bill also seeks to strengthen transparency, accountability and long-term management of apartment communities by introducing clearer governance standards and addressing ownership-related documentation issues. The government has stated that the law is intended to safeguard the rights of homeowners while modernising the legal framework governing apartment living in Karnataka.

The Karnataka Home Buyers Forum (KHBF) welcomes the government’s move and legislation is the outcome of sustained efforts by apartment owners and civil society organisations over the past several years.