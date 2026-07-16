Karnataka: Draft law one of the most significant housing reforms

The Karnataka government has initiated public consultation on the proposed Karnataka Apartment Ownership and Management Act, 2026 (KAOMA 2026), a landmark legislation expected to transform apartment governance across the state. The draft law aims to replace outdated legal provisions and provide a comprehensive framework for apartment ownership, association management, dispute resolution and protection of homebuyers’ rights.
The government has invited suggestions from apartment owners, resident associations, developers and other stakeholders before introducing the Bill in the legislature.
The proposed legislation is expected to address several long-pending issues that have affected lakhs of apartment owners for years.
Among the key reforms anticipated are a statutory mechanism for registration of Apartment Owners’ Associations under the Government, stronger implementation of Section 17 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) relating to transfer of apartment land and common areas to the association, and the establishment of a dedicated complaint redressal system before a competent authority. These measures are expected to reduce prolonged civil litigation and provide faster, affordable justice for apartment residents.
The draft Bill also seeks to strengthen transparency, accountability and long-term management of apartment communities by introducing clearer governance standards and addressing ownership-related documentation issues. The government has stated that the law is intended to safeguard the rights of homeowners while modernising the legal framework governing apartment living in Karnataka.
The Karnataka Home Buyers Forum (KHBF) welcomes the government’s move and legislation is the outcome of sustained efforts by apartment owners and civil society organisations over the past several years.
The KHBF had filed Writ Petition No. 202 of 2025 before the High Court of Karnataka, seeking a time-bound direction to the State Government to enact a comprehensive apartment law and issue clear guidelines for effective implementation of RERA in Karnataka. Statutory recognition of apartment associations, mandatory transfer of apartment land to associations, and an independent grievance redressal mechanism are essential to protect the legal rights of homebuyers and reduce avoidable litigation.
With apartment living becoming the preferred housing choice in urban Karnataka, stakeholders believe the proposed Act could become one of the most significant housing reforms in the State, bringing greater legal certainty, transparency, and protection for millions of apartment owners if enacted after the ongoing public consultation.
Dhananjay Padmanabhachar
(Convenor, Karnataka Home Buyers Forum)