Karnataka government faces farmers’ wrath over politically risky project

Byramangala village, about 30 km from Bengaluru on the southwest side, is emerging as the epicentre of one of the most consequential political battles for the new Karnataka government.

A township development project – that was originally conceived in 2006 by the then JDS-BJP coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy and is now being pursued by the current administration headed by his political bête noire, DK Shivakumar – is the bone of contention between the government and opposition parties as well as farmers opposing the acquisition of their fertile lands.

Byramangala is one of the nine villages that would be part of the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) with a “work, live and play” concept across 7,481 acres near Bidadi in Bengaluru South district. The plan is to develop a parallel city to Bengaluru, ahead of the latter crossing a population of two crores over the next few years.

Per se, the idea seems good. Hardly anyone disputes that Bengaluru’s infrastructure is struggling to keep pace with its burgeoning growth. There is an urgent need for measures to decongest it. However, the latest developments over the project raise several pertinent questions: should development be at the cost of protecting farmers’ interests? Shouldn’t they be allowed to decide what’s in their best interest? If the project is in the best interest of the state, why can’t the State Government consider other places, away from Bengaluru?

For now, the farmers’ anger – officials who went with police security to survey the lands were chased away by women farmers wielding brooms – and the opposition parties’ stance have pushed the CM and the government on the back foot.