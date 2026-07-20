CM DK Shivakumar insists on ground report from officials

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said his government will ensure that a comprehensive and authentic ground report on the drought situation reaches the Centre before the central team arrives for its own assessment. He said officials were asked to visit fields before filing their reports.

“I have told officials I don’t want only paper reports. Your own eyes should be your evidence. Every official must visit farms in their respective taluks and submit reports based on the actual ground conditions within the next 15 days,” he said.

“I have to submit a report on the drought situation to the Central government. When the Centre’s team visits for an assessment, we should have all the necessary information ready, and provide accurate data,” he told the media after the cabinet meeting.

“I have already requested the Prime Minister to send a Central team to assess the drought situation. Parliament will also begin shortly, and I will brief our Members of Parliament about the ground reality,” he added.

He claimed to have held a four-hour special meeting to review the drought situation, and directed officials to remain in their headquarters. The government plans to utilize alternative schemes to keep villagers employed during this period.

He appealed to farmers not to sow crops, assuming that water will be released later. “Hydropower reservoirs have 23 per cent storage. In the Cauvery basin, storage levels are also low, while the Krishna basin reservoirs stand at around 48 per cent. Of 3,817 minor irrigation tanks, 3,235 have less than 50 per cent storage,” he said.