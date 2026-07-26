Pradhan did not resign voluntarily, students made him quit: Karnataka CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had not resigned voluntarily but had been compelled to step down by the voice of students and young people across the country.

He said students are the future of the nation and their concerns and interests must be respected and protected.

"Pradhan, the Education Minister of the country, did not resign; he was made to resign. It was not the wish of any political party or the government. It was the wish of the students, the youth and the 130 crore people of the country that we must protect the future," Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru.