Rahul’s approval on Karnataka cabinet expansion today? Swearing-in likely tomorrow

BENGALURU: Congress leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC president BK Hariprasad, held the final round of talks with AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal at the latter’s residence in Delhi on Tuesday evening on expanding the cabinet for about one-and-a-half hours.

Their list of legislators to be inducted into the cabinet is almost final and only the consent of LoP Rahul Gandhi is remaining. The final round of talks with Rahul and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is likely on Wednesday.

The governor’s office is said to have been informed about the swearing-in at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan at 5 pm on Thursday. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, is likely to return by noon on Thursday. If not on Thursday, the swearing-in is likely on Friday, a source said.

Venugopal held one-on-one talks with leaders who put forth their choice of ministerial aspirants. Inducting former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan was also discussed. While Venugopal was in favour, Siddaramaiah was not, sources said. Siddaramaiah batted strongly for MLC MR Seetharam, MLAs AS Ponnanna, Hampanagouda Badarli, Basavaraj Shivannanavar, former minister RB Timmapur among others.