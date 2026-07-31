Karnataka CM appeals to his TN counterpart to defer August 3 visit amid Cauvery protests

Amid a charged situation in Karnataka following CWMA's decision to uphold CWRC's direction to Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, CM D K Shivakumar on Friday appealed to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to defer his proposed August 3 visit to Bengaluru.

His appeal came amid widespread protests across Karnataka, particularly in Mandya, where demonstrators tore posters of Vijay's recently released film Jananayagan and forced theatres at some places to halt its screening.

Shivakumar said the state government had initially prepared to host the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for talks but had decided to seek a postponement to ensure the meeting takes place in a peaceful atmosphere after consultations with his Cabinet colleagues and legal team.

"I request him to defer his proposed visit for a short while. At present, the atmosphere is beginning to improve. There is good rainfall and water inflows are increasing. Let us hold our meeting in a more conducive and cordial atmosphere," the Chief Minister told reporters here.

He said he had already spoken to Vijay and would again request him to mutually fix another date instead of August 3.

"Whenever a guest visits our State, we should receive them with warmth and cordiality. Karnataka has always welcomed people from across the country. We should not hurt anyone's sentiments," Shivakumar said.

The Chief Minister underlined that Karnataka is a peace-loving state, and it is everyone's responsibility to maintain peace.

He noted that many people from Tamil Nadu work in Karnataka, and many Kannadigas work in Tamil Nadu.

"No one should face any hardship. We cannot take decisions based purely on emotions," he said.

Stressing that the postponement was only to ensure a conducive atmosphere for dialogue, Shivakumar said the government had already begun preparations for the visit and was ready to discuss all issues respectfully once the situation normalised.

"After discussing the matter with my Cabinet colleagues, we have arrived at this decision. In fact, we had already begun making preparations for his visit," Shivakumar said.