Cauvery row: Kannada outfits, farmers stage demonstration near KRS Dam

Farmers and Kannada organisations staged protests near the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Friday, opposing the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) directive to release water to Tamil Nadu.

The CWMA upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s recommendation to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, despite Karnataka’s objections over poor monsoon rainfall and the drought situation in the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has called an all-party meeting on August 2 to discuss the issue.

Members of the Kannada Rakshana Vedike and other groups gathered near the reservoir as part of the protests. Some women protesters symbolically ate grass to express their opposition to the CWMA and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) orders, while others rolled on the road as a mark of protest.